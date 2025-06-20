Badrak announced a new Ukrainian air defense system, which is "slowing down" by AOZ. They responded

Zelenskyy liked the project, but the AOZ has allegedly not allocated money yet, claims a military analyst

Ukraine has its own privately developed anti-aircraft missile system, but its mass production is being slowed down due to the state's position. This was reported in an article for LIGA.net by Valentyn Badrak, director of the Center for Army Research, Conversion and Disarmament, citing his own sources. The Defense Procurement Agency (AOZ) responded to LIGA.net that they also purchase air defense systems from Ukrainian manufacturers.

According to Badrak, one of the private associations of defense enterprises stated at an unofficial forum that a new domestically developed air defense system was codified (approved for use in the military) in the first months of 2025.

Badrak added as a fact: the system is created, works, and has been successfully tested, as otherwise it could not have been codified.

The analyst noted: there is insider information that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was familiar with this project – he liked it, and the head of state ordered the production of three serial samples for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Probably, for the Ministry of Defense and its Defense Procurement Agency (AOZ), the order of the head of state is not an instruction. Does Minister Umerov know that the AOZ is in no hurry to purchase, that is, to finance the mass production of Ukrainian SAMs? Or, perhaps, is it simply waiting for the next gifts from Western partners?" – asked the expert.

LIGA.net asked the Agency itself for comment – they replied that the air defense category includes various means, the list of which they cannot disclose.

At the same time, the AOZ noted that among the air defense manufacturers that the Agency contracts with, there are also Ukrainian ones.