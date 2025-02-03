Unmanned Systems Forces conduct 220 deep strike operations against Russia in six months

Unmanned Systems Forces units have launched over 3,500 weapons at Russia to date

Vadym Sukharevskyi (Photo: LIGA.net)

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces have conducted over 220 deep strike operations on Russian territory within the past six months, according to Commander Vadym Sukharevskyi in an interview with Radio Free Europe.

The USF units have launched more than 3,500 strikes using various unmanned aerial vehicles.

He highlighted that the subunits utilizing drone-bombers have demonstrated "extraordinary effectiveness."

Specifically, during December and January, the Nemesis units successfully struck over 15 high-value Russian air defense and missile systems, including BUK-M3 and Tor complexes, Sukharevskyi stated.

For instance, in January, Ukrainian defenders managed to hit a BUK-M3 complex at a depth of 57 kilometers, the commander added.

On January 31, the Unmanned Systems Forces confirmed the use of drones equipped with FAB-250 aerial bombs for strikes on Russia and released photos of the operations.

These long-range UAVs can carry a 250-kilogram aerial bomb and travel up to 2,000 kilometers with the capability to return.