'Watershed moment in the war': Europe pledges support for Ukraine in joint declaration

Six countries and the EU vowed to enhance military, economic, and financial aid to Ukraine, including mobilizing additional funding

Photo by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Six European nations and the European Union have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia, as stated in a joint declaration by their foreign ministers.

Talks in Berlin brought together the foreign ministers of Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland, the UK, France, Ukraine, and the EU's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas.

According to the declaration, the officials met at a "watershed moment in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

"The goals of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine and durable security for Europe are inseparable. Ukraine must prevail. This is why after more than 1,000 days of Russia's illegal war against Ukraine, we remain steadfast in our solidarity. We will continue to support Ukraine in its right of self-defence against Russian aggression," the statement reads.

The declaration promises to boost military, economic, and financial assistance to Ukraine, including by mobilizing additional European funding.

The EU and the six countries also back providing Ukraine with "ironclad security guarantees," which include reliable and long-term military and financial support.

The ministers strongly condemned Russia's escalation, including attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical civilian infrastructure, the deployment of North Korean troops, and the use of medium-range ballistic missiles against Ukraine.

The signatories reiterated their commitment to a "comprehensive, just, and lasting peace" for Ukraine, based on international law and respect for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They also expressed their dedication to President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula as a "credible path towards a just and lasting peace."

The declaration underscored: "There can be no negotiations about peace in Ukraine without Ukrainians and without Europeans by their side."

Additionally, the parties pledged to continue curbing Russia's military capabilities and announced "additional pressure" on Kremlin revenue sources, particularly those linked to energy.