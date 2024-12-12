Trump vows not to abandon Ukraine, sees US aid as leverage on Russia

Donald Trump reiterated his intention to broker a deal to end the war in Ukraine

Donald Trump (Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA)

The newly elected U.S. President, Donald Trump, promised in an interview with Time not to abandon Ukraine and to use U.S. assistance to Kyiv as leverage against Russia.

When asked whether he would abandon Ukraine, Trump stated he would use U.S. support for Kyiv as leverage against Russia in negotiating an end to the war.

"I want to reach an agreement, and the only way you're going to reach an agreement is not to abandon [Ukraine]," Trump said.