WSJ: US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for missile strikes deep into Russia

For the first time, the United States will provide Ukraine with intelligence to launch missile strikes on energy infrastructure deep into Russia

Illustrative photo (Fair Point)

The United States will provide Ukraine with intelligence data for long-range missile strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure. This is what writes The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

US President Donald Trump has approved the exchange of targeting data with the Ukrainians as his administration considers sending powerful weapons. According to the sources cited by the WSJ, the possibility of transferring Tomahawk and Barracuda missiles to Ukraine is being discussed. However, a final decision has not yet been made .

Trump recently signed an authorization for intelligence agencies and the Pentagon to help Kyiv with strikes. According to unnamed U.S. officials, U.S. officials are asking NATO allies to provide similar support .

The increase in intelligence sharing with Kyiv is the latest confirmation that Trump is deepening his support for Ukraine as his efforts to advance peace talks have stalled.

According to the newspaper, which cites unnamed government sources, the Trump administration will for the first time help Ukraine launch long-range missile strikes against energy facilities deep into Russian territory. As a result, Ukraine will have better opportunities to hit refineries, pipelines, power plants and other facilities far from its borders to deprive the Kremlin of revenue and oil, which are essential to keep the war going.

According to other unnamed Trump administration officials, the United States is also considering providing Ukraine with Tomahawks, Barracudas, and other American ground- and air-launched missiles with a range of about 805 kilometers. However, according to them, the decision on whether to send weapons, and if so, what kind, has not yet been made.

The combination of intelligence and powerful weapons will cause much more damage to energy infrastructure than previous Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory.

The United States is waiting for written instructions from the White House before passing on relevant information.