Zelensky responds to Fox News host's accusations of corruption and authoritarianism

In an interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy emphasizes that the Verkhovna Rada adopts all necessary anti-corruption reforms by a majority vote

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied allegations of corruption and alleged usurpation of power by his team. In an interview with Fox News, he emphasized that anti-corruption reforms in the country.

The host noted that "people all over the world, including the United States, are concerned about corruption" in Ukraine and are worried about "where all the money is going" and why elections are not being held.

He also quoted Politico, which wrote about "growing discontent" within the party ranks over Zelenskiy's allegedly authoritarian style of governance and allegedly dismissive attitude toward parliament.

The president responded to this: "First of all, this is not true. All anti-corruption reforms are voted for by the majority of the Parliament of this convocation, and the majority is our party. Everything, all the changes in anti-corruption infrastructures – everything has been voted for over the years, even during the war.".

He added that all European institutions always support this infrastructure.