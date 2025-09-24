Ukraine may hold elections if ceasefire is reached - Zelenskyy
Ukraine could hold presidential elections if there is a ceasefire at the front. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News .
He said that Ukraine is ready to consider this issue, but security must be guaranteed.
"We need security for the elections. Even if it is difficult according to our Constitution, if there is a ceasefire, we can hold elections," Zelensky said.
He added that this process will also require support from Ukraine's allies, but did not specify what kind of support.
- In January, Zelenskyy said he did not know whether he would run for president again, noting that it would depend on how the war ended. At the same time, former Armed Forces chief Zaluzhnyi neither confirmed nor denied his possible participation in the elections.
- In late July, the Central Election Commission confirmed that local elections would not be held this year .
- On August 21, Zelenskyi spoke about the presidential elections and asked those willing to hold them to give him the opportunity to end the war.
Comments (0)