Ukraine may hold elections if ceasefire is reached - Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs to guarantee security for the electoral process

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine could hold presidential elections if there is a ceasefire at the front. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News .

He said that Ukraine is ready to consider this issue, but security must be guaranteed.

"We need security for the elections. Even if it is difficult according to our Constitution, if there is a ceasefire, we can hold elections," Zelensky said.

He added that this process will also require support from Ukraine's allies, but did not specify what kind of support.