Zelenskyy extends martial law and mobilization until May 9

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed bills extending martial law and general mobilization into law.

Martial law and mobilization have been extended for 90 days from February 8 – they will be in effect until May 9.

Earlier, on January 15, the Verkhovna Rada supported the relevant bills.

This is the 14th extension of the legal regime of martial law since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

At the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, martial law was introduced and extended for one month, and from May 2022 to this day it has been extended for three months at a time. General mobilization was initially introduced for 90 days.