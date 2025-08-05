Zelenskyy's team reacts to Indian parts in Russian drones and criticizes oil purchases from Russia

Components from India are found in drones used by Russians at the front and against civilians, the head of the OP said

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Ukraine finds Indian components in Russian drones, and New Delhi's purchase of Russian energy resources finances war and does not contribute to peace, said head of the presidential Office Andriy Yermak, responding to the new publication in the Indian edition of the Hindustan Times.

The media outlet, citing its interlocutors and relevant documents, writes that Ukraine has officially raised with India and the European Union the issue of electronic components manufactured or assembled by Indian companies that were found in Iranian-designed drones used by Russia.

"Unfortunately, we find Indian components in Russian attack drones. These are drones that are used at the front and against civilians, in particular, Shahed/Geranium," the head of the OP confirmed.

He noted that it is necessary to deprive the occupiers of the opportunity to receive components from other countries and to stop the killing of Ukrainians.

"Also, buying Russian energy resources is financing the war, which does not contribute to peace," the official emphasized.