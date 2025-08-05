Zelenskyy's team reacts to Indian parts in Russian drones and criticizes oil purchases from Russia
Ukraine finds Indian components in Russian drones, and New Delhi's purchase of Russian energy resources finances war and does not contribute to peace, said head of the presidential Office Andriy Yermak, responding to the new publication in the Indian edition of the Hindustan Times.
The media outlet, citing its interlocutors and relevant documents, writes that Ukraine has officially raised with India and the European Union the issue of electronic components manufactured or assembled by Indian companies that were found in Iranian-designed drones used by Russia.
"Unfortunately, we find Indian components in Russian attack drones. These are drones that are used at the front and against civilians, in particular, Shahed/Geranium," the head of the OP confirmed.
He noted that it is necessary to deprive the occupiers of the opportunity to receive components from other countries and to stop the killing of Ukrainians.
"Also, buying Russian energy resources is financing the war, which does not contribute to peace," the official emphasized.
- In April 2025, the HUR reported that Russian weapons a component made in India was found for the first time. The Hindustan Times, citing interlocutors and documents, claims that Ukraine has officially raised this issue with the Indian Foreign Ministry at least twice since these details were revealed in the Shaheds last year.
- On August 4, the Indian Foreign Ministry stated that the country would take "all necessary measures to protect its national interests and economic security" in response to possible restrictions from the US and EU for buying Russian oil.
- Reuters writes that on August 5, the Indian currency rupee may fall to a historic low due to US president Trump's threats to significantly increase tariffs on Indian goods.
Comments (0)