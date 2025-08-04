"We will protect ourselves". India responds to the US and EU on Russian oil purchases

The country claims that it is "forced" to buy oil from Russia and reminded that the United States and Europe also import Moscow's resources

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin (Illustrative photo: EPA)

India will take "all necessary measures to protect its national interests and economic security" in response to possible restrictions from the United States and the European Union for buying Russian oil. Indian Ministry of External Affairs published issued a statement to this effect by its spokesman, Randhir Jaiswal.

"India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict. In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict. The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy markets stability," the official said.

He said that imports of Russian oil "meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer" and that this is "a necessity compelled by global market situation."

Jaiswal also wrote that the United States and the EU, which criticize India, buy resources from Russia themselves, although "such trade is not even a vital national compulsion."

"In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Earlier, on the evening of August 4, US president Donald Trump confirmed its intention to significantly increase duties against India due to it makes money by reselling cheap Russian oil.

"They [the Indians] don't care how many people in Ukraine are dying from the Russian military machine," the US president said.