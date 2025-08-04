"We will protect ourselves". India responds to the US and EU on Russian oil purchases
India will take "all necessary measures to protect its national interests and economic security" in response to possible restrictions from the United States and the European Union for buying Russian oil. Indian Ministry of External Affairs published issued a statement to this effect by its spokesman, Randhir Jaiswal.
"India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict. In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict. The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy markets stability," the official said.
He said that imports of Russian oil "meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer" and that this is "a necessity compelled by global market situation."
Jaiswal also wrote that the United States and the EU, which criticize India, buy resources from Russia themselves, although "such trade is not even a vital national compulsion."
"In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
Earlier, on the evening of August 4, US president Donald Trump confirmed its intention to significantly increase duties against India due to it makes money by reselling cheap Russian oil.
"They [the Indians] don't care how many people in Ukraine are dying from the Russian military machine," the US president said.
- In September 2024, India's minister in charge of the issue stated that as long as Russian oil is not under sanctions, India will buy it due to the low price. However, he also assured in July 2025 that India can live without Russian oil, if the US imposes secondary restrictions on countries that buy it.
- On July 30, Trump decided to impose a 25% duty against India starting August 1, noting that the country buys most of its weapons from Moscow and is the largest buyer of its resources, while "everyone wants Russia to stop killing in Ukraine." Pauses in the supply of Russian oil to India were reported by Reuters and Bloomberg.
- President Zelenskyy's sanctions envoy Vlasyuk stated LIGA.net that India will refuse to buy Russian oil, if Trump imposes 100% duties on buyers of Russian resources.
- Meanwhile, China has also refuses to stop buying Russian oil.
