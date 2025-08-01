India will refuse Russian oil after Trump's tariffs, Zelenskyy's team says

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin (Illustrative photo from the former's visit to Moscow in 2024: EPA)

India will refuse to buy Russian oil if the US leader Donald Trump will impose 100% tariffs on buyers of Russian resources, said in an interview with LIGA.net presidential commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

According to him, it is "difficult to quarrel with India" in the context of such sanctions, as this country is focused on mutually approved decisions: "Its position is very constructive, I would say."

"India buys Russian oil. We believe that they would be better off buying from someone else. Can they find a replacement? Of course, they can. They are taking a pragmatic approach to this issue. If they can buy more oil at a lower price, why not," the official added.

As a result, Vlasyuk believes that the Indian government will "realize where things are headed" and that sanctions against Moscow will be strengthened.

"So they [the Indians] will not put themselves in danger," said the president's representative.