New coin dedicated to Ukrainian nation revealed on Independence Day

The National Bank of Ukraine on Thursday presented two new commemorative coins, Courage to Be. UA, dedicated to the Ukrainian nation as the country marks Independence Day.

"We tried to find something that unites us and is worthy of being captured on a coin. And we have found a common feature that is obvious to the whole world, a feature that has essentially become synonymous with the word ‘Ukrainians’. This is courage!" NBU governor Andrii Pyshnyi was quoted as saying.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

The new commemorative coins continue the My Immortal Ukraine series.

The silver coin has a face value of UAH 10 and is made of 925 silver weighing 31.1 grams. In addition, the coin is decorated with local gilding. Up to 5,000 such coins will be minted.

The obverse of the coin features a stylised composition symbolising Ukraine. The image of the Ukrainian homeland is embodied in the symbol of the trident, depicted on the coat of arms.

A sword blade is placed on an absolutely mirrored background; the small coat of arms of Ukraine is placed at the top.

The reverse of the silver coin features a composition that "symbolises the phenomenon of courage and heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people", with a golden star depicted in the centre, per the NBU’s statement.

The commemorative nickel silver coin has a face value of UAH 5. Its design follows the composition of the silver coin, with the obverse image of a sword blade placed on a matte background as a symbolic sign of the readiness of Ukrainians to defend their independence in arms. 75,000 such coins will be issued.

The sketches for the commemorative coins were designed by Kyiv artists Volodymyr Taran, Oleksandr Kharuk and Serhiy Kharuk and sculptor Vladimir Atamanchuk.

The new coins will be available from today in the National Bank’s online store. A total of 1,000 silver coins and 15,000 nickel silver coins will be sold.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.