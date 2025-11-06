Military and officials suspected of embezzling UAH 16 million for drones in Sumy region – photos, video

In Sumy region, eight people have been notified of suspicion of embezzling more than UAH 16 million, which was to be used to purchase quadcopters for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the organizer was a serviceman who involved officials from several communities and controlled entrepreneurs. In June 2023, the suspects forged documents on behalf of one of the military units – contracts, invoices and requests for the purchase of drones. Based on these "documents," more than UAH 15.6 million was transferred from the accounts of four communities.

The actual delivery of the equipment did not take place. According to law enforcement, the individuals misappropriated the funds and legalized them through a series of financial transactions.

The participants of the scheme were notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code, including misappropriation of property (Article 1911), money laundering (Article 209), forgery in office and use of forged documents (Article 358). The prosecutor's office has already filed a motion with the court to impose a pre-trial restraint on the suspects.

They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions.

Persons suspected of embezzlement (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office)

The defendants in the embezzlement (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office)