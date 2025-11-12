SBU: SBU detains spy for combat aircraft in western Ukraine – photos

SBU detains 20-year-old Khmelnytskyi resident who spied for Russia on Ukrainian combat aircraft by installing hidden cameras near airfields

Russian agent (Photo: SBU)

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said that military counterintelligence detained another Russian agent who was spying on Ukrainian military aircraft in the west of the country. This was reported by the press service of the agency's .

According to security officials, the 20-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi region fell into the enemy's sights when he was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels. His main task was to track the locations, number and flight schedules of Ukrainian combat aircraft.

To do this, according to the SBU, the agent installed hidden minicams near air bases with online broadcasting and remote access for Russian special services. In this way, the occupiers tried to record in real time the presence and types of aircraft at Ukrainian airfields.

The SBU detained a man red-handed when he was setting up photo traps near a military facility. During the searches, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from him.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.