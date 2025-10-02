SBU: Odesa couple planned to blow up Ukrainian military

Detention (photo: SBU)

In Odesa, law enforcement officers detained people who, according to law enforcement officials, were preparing to blow up the Ukrainian military on the orders of the Russian Federation. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, to carry out the attack, the perpetrators received coordinates from the Russian special services, where they found the chrono and took an improvised explosive device (IED) from it.

Having monitored the locations of the largest concentration of Defense Forces personnel the day before, we marked these locations on Google maps.

Later, after "agreeing" on one of the facilities with the enemy, the detainees planned to plant explosives there. They were detained on the way to the site of the planned terrorist attack.

According to law enforcement, the detainees are a pair of unemployed Odesa residents recruited by the enemy in the Telegram channel.

During the searches, smartphones with evidence of work for the enemy were seized from them.

The couple was served with a notice of suspicion of preparing a terrorist act, the issue of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law is being resolved.

The couple was arrested and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.