Inspired by a Russian TV series, Ukrainian teens carry out robbery – photos

Photo: National Police

The National Police of Ukraine have announced the exposure of a group of underage boys who were planning a series of crimes in the territory of Kyiv. Taking inspiration from a Russian TV series, they attacked a 16-year-old boy.

"At the beginning of December this year, a local resident contacted the Kyiv police, reporting that unknown individuals had beaten and robbed his 16-year-old son. Law enforcement promptly identified the individuals involved in the crime and brought them to the police station," the department stated.

According to the investigation, the detainees recruited girls into their illegal activities, who would acquaint themselves with boys online and invite them on dates.

"They favored owners of expensive gadgets. The group planned to rob those who showed up for the meetings. This time, too, the young men assaulted the boy as he headed to the date and took away his mobile phone," law enforcement explained.

The detainees admitted that they were inspired by a Russian TV series depicting the criminal lives of teenagers – they wanted to emulate them, as reported by the National Police.

Presumably, the reference is to the Russian series "Slovo Patsana" – there is an in-depth analysis of this example of Russian propaganda on LIGA.net.

The individuals born in 2006 and 2007 have been charged with committing robbery with the use of violence, facing up to 10 years in prison.





Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

See also: Russians exploiting Ukrainian prisoners of war as "human shield" while UN remains silent – Lubinets