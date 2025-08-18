A "military" pickup truck explodes in Kyiv – photos

A car painted to look like a military explodes in a parking lot in Podil district

Photo: Kyiv police

A car exploded in the Podil district of Kyiv. This was reported by the Kyiv police and the Kyiv City State Administration .

According to preliminary information, it was caused by the detonation of an unknown device. The owner of the vehicle was injured.

The Kyiv City State Administration clarified that the explosion occurred in a parking lot near a residential building in the passenger seat.

According to preliminary information, the detonation occurred when the owner approached the car.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused hospitalization.

As you can see from the photo, it is a khaki pickup truck.