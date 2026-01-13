Abbot of the UOC-MP monastery, where an underground school was found, could have fled the country – Slidstvo.info

Journalists claim that Archbishop Isaac Vorzelsky allegedly went abroad and has been in Moldova for almost a week

Archbishop Isaac of Vorzel (Photo: UOC Information Center / Facebook)

Archbishop Isaac Vorzelsky, the abbot of the Holy Protection Holosiivska Hermitage Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, probably left the territory of Ukraine after the discovery of an underground school on the territory of the monastery. About it reported "Slidstvo.info, citing sources in law enforcement.

According to journalists, Archbishop Isaac, in the world Fyodor Andronik, left Ukraine on January 7 at 23:10, the day after an investigation into the activities of an underground school on the territory of a UOC-MP monastery in one of Kyiv's districts. On the same day, the Security Service of Ukraine announced the opening of criminal proceedings

According to the publication, Isaac Vorzelsky allegedly drove a Toyota car, which he usually uses in Kyiv, through the Mohyliv-Podilsky-Otach checkpoint in the direction of Moldova and has been in that country for almost a week.

Journalists tried to verify this information with the archbishop. However, he did not respond to calls and messages for five days.