Abbot of the UOC-MP monastery, where an underground school was found, could have fled the country – Slidstvo.info
Archbishop Isaac Vorzelsky, the abbot of the Holy Protection Holosiivska Hermitage Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, probably left the territory of Ukraine after the discovery of an underground school on the territory of the monastery. About it reported "Slidstvo.info, citing sources in law enforcement.
According to journalists, Archbishop Isaac, in the world Fyodor Andronik, left Ukraine on January 7 at 23:10, the day after an investigation into the activities of an underground school on the territory of a UOC-MP monastery in one of Kyiv's districts. On the same day, the Security Service of Ukraine announced the opening of criminal proceedings
According to the publication, Isaac Vorzelsky allegedly drove a Toyota car, which he usually uses in Kyiv, through the Mohyliv-Podilsky-Otach checkpoint in the direction of Moldova and has been in that country for almost a week.
Journalists tried to verify this information with the archbishop. However, he did not respond to calls and messages for five days.
- on January 6, journalists of Slidstvo.info discovered an underground school in a monastery in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, where more than 60 taught using Soviet textbooks and the Russian program.
- The next day at the Prosecutor General's Office reportedreported that a pre-trial investigation into the activities of the underground educational institution had been launched.
