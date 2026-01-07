Law enforcement officers have taken over the operation of an underground school in Kyiv. An investigation has been launched

The investigation is establishing the circumstances of the establishment of an underground school in Holosiivskyi district and the sources of its funding

The church where the school operates (Photo: Slidstvo.info)

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in Kyiv into the activities of an underground school on the territory of a monastery, where children are taught Soviet textbooks, shown Russian films, and forced to memorize poems by Russian poets. About this reported at the Prosecutor General's Office.

The criminal proceedings were opened after an investigation by journalists, which reported on an underground school in a monastery in the Holosiivskyi district. There are more than 60 children in the school teach the curriculum is based on Soviet textbooks and the Russian program, with subjects such as "Slavic language". Children are shown Russian films and forced to sing Soviet songs.

The criminal proceedings were opened under the article on the production and distribution of communist and Nazi symbols and propaganda of communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes. The sanction of the article provides for up to five years in prison.

Law enforcement officers are establishing how the school was created and operated. They are also checking whether the children attended state educational institutions where they were supposed to study officially, and finding out the sources of funding for the underground school.