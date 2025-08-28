Officially: The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate is connected to Russia

The State Ethnic Policy Service recognized the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church

Metropolitan Onufriy (Photo: UOC-MP)

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-Policy and Freedom of Conscience has recognized the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate as affiliated with a foreign religious organization whose activities are banned in Ukraine. This was announced in the order of the head of the service, Viktor Yelenkyi.

"The State Service of Statistics of Ukraine has decided to recognize the Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as affiliated with a foreign religious organization, the activities of which are prohibited in Ukraine in accordance with Article 3 of the Law of Ukraine "On Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Sphere of Activity of Religious Organizations," – the document states.

The activities of the Russian Orthodox Church are prohibited in Ukraine.

The State Service for Emergency Situations reported that it had previously sent a notice to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate to remedy the violation of the law.

"In his letter, Metropolitan Onufriy stated his refusal to comply with the order," the service said..

Evstratiy Zorya, Deputy Chairman of the Department of External Church Relations of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, stated that after recognizing the ties of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church with the church of the aggressor country, the next step will be "termination of agreements on the use of property and application to the court for deregistration."

"Finally, it has been done on a legal level as well: it has been proven that the Moscow Patriarchate is the Moscow Patriarchate. Even when it is hidden behind a Ukrainian sign," he wrote.