The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate has appealed to the court against the Cabinet of Ministers' decision to check for ties with Russia

The church is asking the court to declare the ruling unlawful and invalid

Metropolitan Onufriy (Photo: Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate)

The Kyiv Metropolis of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate has appealed to the court against the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution, which approved the procedure for checking churches for ties with the Russian Orthodox Church. This was reported by the press service of the UOC-MP.

The Kyiv Metropolitanate is asking the court to declare the aforementioned resolution illegal and invalid.

She believes that the Cabinet's resolution contradicts the constitution, legislative norms, and the practice of the European Court of Human Rights.

The lawsuit was filed in the Kyiv District Administrative Court after the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience, based on a government decree, began an inspection of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate on June 20.

The Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 543 "On Approval of the Procedure for Conducting an Investigation Regarding the Presence of Signs of Affiliation of a Religious Organization with a Foreign Religious Organization Whose Activities Are Prohibited in Ukraine" was adopted on May 9.

At the same time, another resolution was adopted regarding inspections of religious organizations for participation in the propaganda of the "Russian world" ideology.