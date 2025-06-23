SBU Head: The fight against "agents in cassocks" is a separate area of work
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine has initiated 174 criminal proceedings against priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. This was announced by the head of the SBU , Vasyl Malyuk, during a meeting with journalists, a LIGA.net correspondent reports.
"This is a separate area of work – the fight against "agents in cassocks". The Constitution contains the principle of freedom of conscience, freedom of religion, and we respect this. But if they support the aggressor, then, of course, we document such individuals," said Malyuk.
According to him, in 174 criminal proceedings against priests of the UOC-MP, 122 clerics have already been notified of suspicion, and in 31 cases a guilty verdict has been issued.
"The presence of a cassock and censer is not an aggravating circumstance, but it does not exempt from criminal liability. And it does not give any indulgences. If they commit crimes against the foundations of national security, or any other crimes, we will qualify this in accordance with current legislation and hold them accountable," the head of the SBU said.
- On February 10, the SBU arrested a psychotherapist and a deacon of the UOC-MP for collaborating with Russia. They face life imprisonment.
- On April 15, the SBU came to search the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-MP. It is reported that the priest "privatized" the temple.
- On April 22, it was reported that 14 metropolitans of the Russian Orthodox Church, who contributed to the seizure of Ukrainian churches in the temporarily occupied territories, were charged in absentia.