SBU Head: The fight against "agents in cassocks" is a separate area of work

Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: SBU)

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Security Service of Ukraine has initiated 174 criminal proceedings against priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. This was announced by the head of the SBU , Vasyl Malyuk, during a meeting with journalists, a LIGA.net correspondent reports.

"This is a separate area of work – the fight against "agents in cassocks". The Constitution contains the principle of freedom of conscience, freedom of religion, and we respect this. But if they support the aggressor, then, of course, we document such individuals," said Malyuk.

According to him, in 174 criminal proceedings against priests of the UOC-MP, 122 clerics have already been notified of suspicion, and in 31 cases a guilty verdict has been issued.

"The presence of a cassock and censer is not an aggravating circumstance, but it does not exempt from criminal liability. And it does not give any indulgences. If they commit crimes against the foundations of national security, or any other crimes, we will qualify this in accordance with current legislation and hold them accountable," the head of the SBU said.