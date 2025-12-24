There are still almost 8000 churches of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine: which regions are in the lead

During Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, 934 communities have joined the OCU

St. Panteleimon's Cathedral in the capital's Feofaniya Park (Photo: Wikipedia)

In Ukraine, 7,826 churches of the Moscow Patriarchate continue to function, despite the law that prohibits activities of religious organizations associated with Russia. About this testify opendatabot data.

Most of these churches are concentrated:

→ in Dnipropetrovska oblast – 522;

→ in Vinnytsia region – 495;

→ in Transcarpathia – 487.

The fewest churches of the Moscow Patriarchate are in Lviv (six) and Ivano-Frankivsk (eight) regions.

The geography of churches with a Russian trace (Photo: Opendatabot)

Only 18 religious institutions out of almost 8,000 openly declare such ties.

In the nearly four years of full-scale war, 934 religious communities have officially joined the Orthodox Church (OCU). Most often, religious institutions from Khmelnytsky (205), Kyiv (196), and Vinnytsia (105) regions converted to the Ukrainian church. The peak of transitions occurred in 2023, when 386 communities changed jurisdiction.

The transition of a church from one metropolis to another takes a long time. Therefore, the data in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations may differ from the information "on the ground" and in the OCU.

Churches of the Moscow Patriarchate (Photo: Opendatabot)