Blocking traffic will not speed up the restoration of electricity. Head of KOVA responds to protests

Road closures will not speed up the restoration of electricity supply. About said the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, amid reports of traffic blockades in the region.

He emphasized that power engineers are working tirelessly in difficult frosty conditions to connect all homes, including those in remote communities in the region.

Kalashnyk noted that he lives on the Left Bank of Kyiv, where there are emergency blackouts. His apartment is also "without electricity, it's cold."

According to him, this week there are a lot of emergency outages due to massive attacks by the enemy, who "boldly use the time, given the serious weather." The head of the UGA added that work to restore power supply continues around the clock.

By the end of the day, power will be restored in all small and large settlements, Kalashnik added. Minor localized accidents may remain for various reasons.

According to the head of the UIA, about 5,000 families received electricity during the day. About 25,000 customers are still without power.

Local Telegram channels report that in the village of Horenichi, Bucha district, people blocked the road because of the critical situation with electricity. Their homes have allegedly been without electricity for four days.