Candidate for the post of Kyiv City Council Secretary will be introduced later in the fall or at the next meeting

The position of Kyiv City Council Secretary has been vacant since April after Volodymyr Bondarenko was dismissed

Zoya Yarosh (Photo: Facebook account of the MP)

The candidacy for the post of Kyiv City Council Secretary will be introduced later in the fall or at the next plenary session, and is currently being discussed in committees. This was reported in a commentary to LIGA.net by Zoya Yarosh, a deputy from Holos, who was nominated a month ago by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The MP recalled that on June 10, Klitschko announced that he had decided on a candidate for the new Secretary of the Kyiv City Council and invited all factions to join the discussion.

Then he promised that after consultations he would submit Yarosh's candidacy for this position to the session hall.

Yarosh herself noted that according to the procedure, the Kyiv mayor has to nominate the secretary. The candidate can also be proposed by at least 61 votes of Kyiv City Council members.

She explained that the voting should take place in secret, and the decision could be made later in the fall or at the next plenary session.

"The main thing is not that it should be me or any particular candidate. The main thing is that it should be the candidate who will suit all factions or at least their majority," she added.

REFERENCE The Secretary of the Kyiv City Council performs organizational and representative functions, including keeping minutes of meetings and ensuring their publication. The Secretary is elected for the term of office of the Kyiv City Council and can be dismissed by the Council's decision. The secretary is a key person for ensuring effective work of the Kyiv City Council, especially in organizing sessions and coordinating the work of commissions.