Car explosion in Kyiv is classified as a terrorist attack – prosecutor's office

A serviceman was wounded in an explosion in the capital, law enforcement officers classified the incident as a terrorist attack

The aftermath of the explosion in Kyiv (Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office / Facebook)

The car explosion in Obolon district of Kyiv on January 4 is classified as a terrorist act. About it reported at the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

The explosion occurred in the yard of a residential building on Heroiv Dnipra Street when a car trunk was opened. A soldier sustained shrapnel wounds, while a woman who was near the car was not injured.

Read also

Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a terrorist act, i.e., an explosion or other actions that endangered human life or health. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Terrorist attack in Obolon (Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office / Facebook)