Car explosion in Kyiv is classified as a terrorist attack – prosecutor's office
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
The car explosion in Obolon district of Kyiv on January 4 is classified as a terrorist act. About it reported at the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.
The explosion occurred in the yard of a residential building on Heroiv Dnipra Street when a car trunk was opened. A soldier sustained shrapnel wounds, while a woman who was near the car was not injured.
Read also
Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a terrorist act, i.e., an explosion or other actions that endangered human life or health. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years.
- The incident took place january 4. At that time, it was reported that there were victims after the explosion. Police, dog handlers and other services arrived at the scene.
Comments (0)