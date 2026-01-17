In Bucha district of Kyiv region, 56,000 families without electricity due to Russian attack

According to the Ministry of Energy, the situation in Kyiv region is the most difficult. There are also power outages in Odesa region

Energy (Illustrative photo: Ministry of Energy)

In Buchansky district of Kyiv region, 56,000 families were left without electricity as a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones. About reported DTEK.

Power engineers have powered critical infrastructure facilities, and restoration work is still ongoing. The situation is complicated by the cold.

Read also Stability of the power grid without a magic wand: how to turn on the lights

DTEK also reminded that emergency power outages continue in Brovary and Boryspil districts of the region.

Pros data According to the Ministry of Energy, the enemy also attacked the energy infrastructure in Odesa region, and there are also consumers without power. But the most difficult situation remains in the capital and Kyiv region.

Distribution system operators are applying network restrictions in the region. The previously published schedules of hourly blackouts are currently not in effect, and the projected outages will be resumed after the situation stabilizes.

Due to the bad weather, 20 settlements in Kyiv region remain without power. Repair crews are working to restore the damaged lines.