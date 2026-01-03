In Kyiv, a 16-year-old girl fell into a pit of boiling water caused by a heating network accident.

The minor who fell into a boiling water pit on Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue on January 2 is in intensive care.

Scene of the incident (Photo: National Police)

In Kyiv, a minor sustained serious burns after falling into a pit of boiling water that appeared due to a utility accident. This was reported by reported press service of the capital's police.

According to law enforcement, on January 2, a heating pipe burst on Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue in the Holosiivskyi district, causing hot water to come to the surface.

Despite the presence of a fence around the emergency area, two people were injured.

A 16-year-old girl fell into a pit of hot water, sustaining burns to approximately 73% of her body. The minor was hospitalized and is currently in critical condition in intensive care. In addition, a 53-year-old woman suffered burns to her legs after stepping into hot water flowing on the sidewalk.

The police have initiated criminal proceedings under two articles:

→ official negligence that caused serious consequences;

→ violation of safety rules during high-risk work, which resulted in serious consequences.

This is punishable by up to eight years of imprisonment. Currently, law enforcement officers are assessing the actions of officials responsible for the maintenance and safe operation of heating networks.

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police