Parcel explosion at Ukrposhta: another parcel in Kyiv, sender identified – details

Parcel explodes during inspection at post office in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv

A parcel exploded in a post office in Kyiv. Five employees were injured, reported police.

The explosion occurred at the sorting center of one of the postal operators in the Solomyansky district of the capital during the inspection of a parcel.

The injured employees of the department are being treated by doctors. An investigative team, explosives experts and doctors are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being established .

Law enforcement officers did not say what was in the parcel.

UPDATED at 21:20. The explosion occurred during the control procedures for the shipment of prohibited items, and another parcel with prohibited and dangerous contents was found. This was reported by CEO of Ukrposhta Ihor Smelyansky .

"The control system worked, but unfortunately, five employees were injured. They are being provided with all necessary medical care. The investigation is ongoing," he wrote, adding that details of the incident will be released when the investigation allows .

At the same time, the State Customs Service reported to that its information system helped to identify the sender and detect another shipment with a suspicious attachment.

All parcels from this person have been detected and their customs clearance has been suspended, the agency said.

The State Customs Service indicates that the incident occurred at the Ukrposhta post of the Kyiv Customs during the control of international mail.

Two Kyiv customs officers and three Ukrposhta employees were injured in the explosion of an unknown object enclosed in the parcel, the agency adds.

"The processing of shipments in this area has been temporarily suspended, and will be resumed as soon as possible, taking into account the security situation. Imports are being processed as usual," the statement reads.

on September 15, a grenade detonated in a Kyiv high-rise building , killing two people.