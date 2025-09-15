A grenade explodes in a Kyiv high-rise building, killing two people
On Monday, September 15, an explosion occurred in a high-rise apartment in Kyiv, and two people were reported dead. About this said the press service of the Metropolitan Police.
Law enforcers are investigating the circumstances of the explosion that occurred in an apartment in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.
The information about the incident was received around 15:30. According to preliminary data, a grenade detonated in the building. The explosion killed two people and injured another.
An investigative team, explosive experts, dog handlers and other services are currently working at the scene.
- Over the past few months, incidents involving live grenades have been reported that have led to serious consequences. In particular, on May 30, in Zhytomyr an unidentified person threw a grenade at a group of people and fled – six local residents were wounded.
- On July 12, a resident of the village of Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka in the Kyiv region detonated a grenade in the presence of a police unit the attack resulted in five police officers being injured.
- July 25 two people were killed due to a grenade explosion in Ternopil.
