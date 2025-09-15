A grenade explodes in a Kyiv high-rise building, killing two people

The explosion occurred on Monday, September 15, in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv

The scene (Photo: National Police)

On Monday, September 15, an explosion occurred in a high-rise apartment in Kyiv, and two people were reported dead. About this said the press service of the Metropolitan Police.

Law enforcers are investigating the circumstances of the explosion that occurred in an apartment in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.

The information about the incident was received around 15:30. According to preliminary data, a grenade detonated in the building. The explosion killed two people and injured another.

An investigative team, explosive experts, dog handlers and other services are currently working at the scene.