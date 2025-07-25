A grenade exploded in an apartment in Ternopil, two people died
An explosion occurred in one of the apartments of a multi-story building in Ternopil, resulting in the death of a man and a woman. This was reported... reports Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil Oblast.
The incident occurred around 12:00. Witnesses called the police, reporting that an explosion was heard in a house on Vynnychenko Street.
Law enforcement officers found out that the incident occurred in an apartment on the third floor of a high-rise building.
During the inspection, the police found the bodies of a man and a woman. Preliminary information suggests that they were residents of the apartment – a son born in 1985 and his mother born in 1958.
Police officers, bomb disposal experts, and rescuers are working at the scene.
According to preliminary findings, a live F-1 grenade detonated in the apartment. The circumstances under which this happened are still unknown.
- Several incidents involving live grenades have been reported recently, resulting in serious consequences. For example, late on the evening of May 30th in Zhytomyr... An unknown person threw a grenade into a group of people. and fled – six local residents were injured.
- And on July 12, a resident of the village of Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka in the Kyiv region...exploded a grenade in the presence of a police patrolas a result of which five police officers were injured.
