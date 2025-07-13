In Kyiv region, a man threw a grenade at a police patrol, five people were injured – photos

Law enforcement officers opened fire on the attacker, and he died

The scene of the attack on police officers (Photo: National Police)

A resident of the village of Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka in Kyiv Oblast detonated a grenade in the presence of a police patrol, resulting in injuries to five police officers. This was reported... reports National Police.

The incident occurred late on the evening of July 12.

At 22:33, an 18-year-old girl contacted the police and reported that in the village of Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka, her 41-year-old father was threatening her family with the use of grenades and firearms.

Law enforcement officers from the Buchanskyi district police department and special forces arrived at the scene. When they entered the house, the man threw a grenade towards the police officers, which exploded.

In response, police officers opened fire, and the attacker died on the spot.

As a result of the explosion, five police officers sustained shrapnel wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital.

During the search of the property, four pistols, a pyrotechnic grenade, a hunting rifle, and a knife were found and seized.

Investigators have opened a criminal case for illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives, and for an attack on the life of a law enforcement officer.