TCC: In Cherkasy, a man with a grenade tried to take the military hostage

The man was stopped to check his credentials, after which he pulled out a grenade and pulled out a check, the TCC claims

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On the morning of August 5, a man threatened a grenade and tried to take military personnel of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support hostage in Cherkasy. This was reported to by in the press service of the local TCC.

According to the military, while carrying out warning measures on Khimikiv Avenue, the military of the TCC stopped a man to check his credentials.

"During a short communication, the man took out a grenade, pulled out a check, began threatening to blow it up and tried to take the TCC servicemen hostage," the report says .

Law enforcement officers are currently working with the man. The military of the TCC are at a safe distance. Representatives of special services arrived at the scene to clarify the circumstances and resolve the situation.