In Vinnytsia, five participants of the conflict with the military of the TCC were placed under house arrest

The men are suspected of attempting to seize a state institution on the night of August 2

Court (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In Vinnytsia, a court placed five participants in the conflict with the military from the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support under round-the-clock house arrest on the night of August 2. About this said press service of Vinnytsia City Court.

The men are suspected of attempting to seize a state institution.

The court found that on the night of August 2, the suspects entered the territory of a state building to obstruct the legitimate activities of the institution and were detained by law enforcement officers.

The court granted the prosecution's motion and imposed on the suspects a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for a period of 60 days.

Pros version On August 1, a group of men was brought to the territory of the temporary collection point for persons liable for military service to undergo medical examinations and other procedures provided for in the framework of mobilization.

In the evening, a group of civilians gathered near the stadium checkpoint and "behaved aggressively". Attempts of illegal entry, damage to property and violation of public order were recorded.