Police establish the circumstances of the conflict between citizens and the military of the TCC in Vinnytsia

Police (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In Vinnytsia, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the conflict that arose on the night of August 2 between local residents and military personnel of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. About it said press service of the National Police of Vinnytsia region.

According to law enforcement officers, during mobilization notification activities, the military TCC found a man who was wanted for evading service.

Later, a group of people, including representatives of an NGO, arrived at the temporary location of the TCC and, demanding to release the man, started a conflict with the military.

About 80 people approached the facility, some of whom broke down the gate and tried to break in. Measures were taken to push the people away from the territory.

The police are checking and ensuring public order near the building.

Previously, Suspilne reportedreported that a conflict arose in Vinnytsia between employees of the TCC and the JV and local residents. People gathered near the stadium and demanded the release of the men who were allegedly held there. As of 03:00, despite police calls to disperse, there were about 20 people near the building.

Subsequently, Suspilne, citing unnamed interlocutors reported they said that around 04:40 the men began to be taken away from the territory.