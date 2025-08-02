Conflict between civilians and military of the TCC in Vinnytsia: police detain five men
In Vinnytsia, five men were detained who, according to law enforcement, were involved in a conflict with military personnel of the Territorial Recruitment Center and broke into the territory of the institution. This was reported to by Vinnytsia regional police.
According to the police, on the night of August 2, about 80 people, including representatives of an NGO, arrived at the TCC facility demanding the release of a man wanted for evading military service.
"Some of those present damaged the gate and entered the territory of the institution. Law enforcement officers used special means to push the people back and stop further violations of public order," the statement said .
Five men aged 21 to 33 were detained.
Law enforcers open proceedings over attempted seizure of a state institution (Art. 341, up to five years of restriction or imprisonment).
- According to the Vinnytsia CCC, on August 1, a group of men was brought to the territory of the temporary collection point for persons liable for military service to undergo medical examinations and other procedures provided for in the framework of mobilization.
- In the evening, a group of civilians gathered near the point at the stadium, "behaving aggressively." Attempts of illegal entry, damage to property and violation of public order were recorded.
- Locals reported to Suspilne that cries for help were allegedly heard from the territory of the TCC facility from men who were brought for medical examinations, and their phones were taken away.
