Conflict between civilians and military of the TCC in Vinnytsia: police detain five men

Law enforcement officials report damaged gates and people entering the territory of the shopping center

Photo: Suspilne Vinnytsia

In Vinnytsia, five men were detained who, according to law enforcement, were involved in a conflict with military personnel of the Territorial Recruitment Center and broke into the territory of the institution. This was reported to by Vinnytsia regional police.

According to the police, on the night of August 2, about 80 people, including representatives of an NGO, arrived at the TCC facility demanding the release of a man wanted for evading military service.

"Some of those present damaged the gate and entered the territory of the institution. Law enforcement officers used special means to push the people back and stop further violations of public order," the statement said .

Five men aged 21 to 33 were detained.

Law enforcers open proceedings over attempted seizure of a state institution (Art. 341, up to five years of restriction or imprisonment).