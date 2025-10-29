Explosion in Khmelnytskyi: bodies of a man and a woman found under the rubble

In Khmelnytsky, two people have been confirmed dead as a result of an explosion in a multi-story building. Their bodies were recovered from the rubble. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Tyurin.

"At night we received information about the possible presence of another person in the house. Unfortunately, we have tragic confirmation. As a result of the explosion in the house on Ternopilska Street, the bodies of two people were found under the rubble," he said .

At 02:24, the body of a woman born in 1973 was found, and at 05:12 – the body of a man born in 1983.

They were sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

The causes of the explosion are also being established.