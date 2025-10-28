Explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytsky. The head of the OIA voiced the versions under consideration

Serhiy Tyurin did not rule out that the explosion in the high-rise building on Ternopilska Street was caused by an unknown object

The scene of the incident (Photo: SES)

There is currently no confirmation that the explosion in a multi-story building in Khmelnytsky was caused by a gas leak. This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytsky regional military administration, Serhiy Tyurin, during a telethon.

According to him, the search and rescue operation at the site of the explosion continues. Rescuers are searching for a woman born in 1973 who is currently out of contact.

"As for the versions and causes of this explosion. Preliminary information from the State Emergency Service was that it could have been a gas explosion. But now we are considering different versions," said Tyurin.

He added that it is possible that some unknown object detonated.

"Until the final analysis of the debris is carried out, and this information is confirmed by the relevant services and experts, we do not define any version as the main one," the head of the JMA clarified.

He noted that various information is being processed to draw a conclusion.