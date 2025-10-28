Gas explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi, several floors destroyed – photos

Gas explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi, several floors destroyed – photossupplemented
On Tuesday, October 28, an explosion occurred in a multi-storey building in Khmelnytsky, destroying several floors. About this said the press service of the Khmelnytsky regional police.
The explosion occurred around 15:00 in a high-rise building on Ternopilska Street.
According to preliminary information from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a domestic gas explosion occurred.
All emergency services were dispatched to the scene. In particular, the police investigative team, patrol policemen, experts and dog handlers.
Information about the victims is being clarified, the police said.
- On the night of October 28, Russian troops struck civilian gas infrastructure facilities Naftogaz in the Poltava region.
- As a result of Russian attacks, Ukraine temporarily lost own gas production.
