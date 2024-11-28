Russia attacks Kyiv with drones, clinic catches fire, one injured

The clinic's cladding caught fire due to the enemy attack, and nearby buildings may be damaged

Kyiv (Illustrative photo via Depositphoto)

A clinic in Kyiv caught fire following a drone attack on the evening of November 28, according to Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The fire broke out in the city's Dnipro district, with one person injured and receiving medical care. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the facade of the clinic building ignited, with preliminary damage also reported in nearby buildings.

At 10:41 p.m., an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv due to the drone attack, and local Telegram channels reported air defense activity. The alert was lifted at 11:25 p.m. but reactivated at 11:42 p.m.

Updated at 12:01 a.m. Klitschko announced that the fire on the clinic's façade had been extinguished. The building's wall and windows were damaged, and trees in the yard were broken. The injured individual, a clinic security guard, was hospitalized.

Updated at 12:15 a.m. Klitschko added that drone debris fell on an infrastructure site in Kyiv's Sviatoshyn district.