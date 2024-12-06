Russia attacks Kyiv with drones, debris falls in one district

Some damage was reported in Kyiv following the nighttime attack

Kyiv (Illustrative photo via Depositphotos)

In the early hours of December 6, the Russian army launched a drone attack on Ukraine, including Kyiv. Debris fell in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, reported Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

An air raid alert was issued in the capital after midnight. At 01:01, Popko announced that air defense systems were active in Kyiv and urged residents to stay in shelters.

Preliminary reports indicate that drone debris fell on an open area in the Holosiivskyi district. Windows in a non-residential building were damaged, but there were no reports of casualties.

UPDATE at 6:32 AM Kyiv time. According to Popko, the drones attacked Kyiv in waves, often as single targets from different directions. The air raid alert was issued twice during the night, lasting a total of four hours.

Air defense forces destroyed more than 10 enemy targets. No significant damage or casualties were reported at the site of the drone impact, Popko noted.