Russia attacks Ukraine with 79 drones: in Kyiv, air defense operates in Obolonskyi district

As of the morning of November 5, groups of enemy Shahed drones were still recorded in the Ukrainian sky.

Hunting for Shaheds (Photo: Facebook, Anatoliy Shtefan)

Russia launched new drone attacks on Ukraine overnight, with air raid alerts issued in Kyiv Oblast and the capital, reported the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

At 10:31 p.m., an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv Oblast, and at 11:11 p.m., the Kyiv regional authorities reported the operation of air defense forces.

At 4:34 a.m., the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defense forces continued to operate in the region.

The alert in Kyiv Oblast lasted almost ten hours.

In Kyiv proper, an air raid alert was also declared at 5:56 a.m. Additionally, an air raid alert was in effect in the capital from 10:59 p.m. on November 4 to 2:39 a.m. on November 5.

As of 6:02 a.m., the Air Force reported groups of Shaheds in the Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv oblasts.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that air defense forces were operating in the Obolonskyi district at 6:32 a.m.

At 8:12 a.m., the air raid alert was lifted in Kyiv and the region.

The Air Force reported that Russia launched 79 Shaheds against Ukraine overnight, of which 48 were shot down. 30 enemy drones were lost on radar, and one returned to Russia.

Additionally, two guided air missiles, Kh-59/69, were shot down.

On November 1, the General Staff reported that out of 2,023 Russian drones in October, only 71 were not countered.

Overnight on November 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 71 drones and guided air missiles. The military confirmed the downing of 39 drones.

Overnight on November 3, Russia attacked with 96 strike drones, of which 66 were shot down. 27 drones were lost on radar, and one drone flew into Belarus.

Overnight on November 4, Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 drones, of which 50 were shot down and 27 were lost on radar.