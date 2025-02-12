Russian overnight attack on Kyiv Oblast causes some damage but no casualties

There were no casualties, but homes and a car were damaged, and a fire broke out in non-residential premises

Hunting for Shahed drones (Photo - Anatoliy Shtefan, Facebook)

Russian forces targeted Kyiv Oblast overnight with drones and missiles, causing damage but no reported civilian casualties, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the regional military administration.

The attack involved both strike drones and missiles, with some enemy targets successfully intercepted by Ukrainian air defense systems.

Preliminary reports indicate no civilian casualties, and no critical infrastructure was hit.

In the Obukhiv district, a fire broke out in uninhabited buildings as a result of the attack.

In the Boryspil district, debris from downed drones damaged nine private houses and one vehicle.