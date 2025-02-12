Russian overnight attack on Kyiv Oblast causes some damage but no casualties
Russian forces targeted Kyiv Oblast overnight with drones and missiles, causing damage but no reported civilian casualties, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the regional military administration.
The attack involved both strike drones and missiles, with some enemy targets successfully intercepted by Ukrainian air defense systems.
Preliminary reports indicate no civilian casualties, and no critical infrastructure was hit.
In the Obukhiv district, a fire broke out in uninhabited buildings as a result of the attack.
In the Boryspil district, debris from downed drones damaged nine private houses and one vehicle.
- On Wednesday morning, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv, resulting in one fatality and four injuries, including a child, in the Obolonskyi district.
- Overnight on Monday, Russian forces conducted a combined strike on gas industry facilities in Poltava Oblast, firing nearly 20 missiles of various types and 124 drones.
- Due to the Russian attack, Ukrenergo implemented emergency power outages, which were later canceled.