Russian ballistic missiles target Kyiv. Damage in 3 districts, 1 fatality, 4 wounded – photos

One person is known to have died and four injured in the Obolon district, including a child.

Consequences of a UAV attack in Kyiv (Photo: SES)

A Russian missile strike on Kyiv in the early hours of Wednesday resulted in one fatality and several wounded, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The attack caused damage in the Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Holosiyivskyi districts of the city.

Details of the attack:

At 04:35 AM, Klitschko reported that air defense systems were active in Kyiv. The Air Force had issued a warning about a ballistic missile threat from the northeast at 04:31 AM.

In the Obolonskyi district, two office buildings were damaged, with one catching fire. The fire has since been extinguished.

Rescue services reported one fatality and one wounded. Klitschko later updated that three people were injured, including a nine-year-old girl who was hospitalized.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise building but was quickly extinguished.

In the Holosiyivskyi district, a fire in a two-story warehouse building is still being extinguished.

Emergency response:

Over 80 rescue workers and 17 units of equipment were on the scene.

As of 07:20 AM, it was reported that four people had been injured in total. The fire in the partially destroyed office building has been extinguished.

Previous attacks: