Vintage car museum in Kyiv Oblast damaged in Russian drone attack – photos

There is damage from the Shahed attack in four districts of Kyiv Oblast

Photo: Kyiv OVA

During an overnight Russian drone attack, debris from a downed aerial target damaged a building housing a retro car museum in Kyiv Oblast, reported Mykola Kalashnyk, the acting head of the regional military administration.

The State Emergency Service extinguished a fire covering 600 square meters. Preliminary reports indicate that nine vehicles were destroyed and 27 were damaged in the hangar.

Additionally, the attack's impact was observed in three other districts of the region, resulting in damage to two private homes, three non-residential buildings, and three vehicles.

There were no casualties, and no critical or residential infrastructure was hit.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia launched a total of 100 drones in the evening and overnight. 65 were shot down, and 28 were lost from radars. The attack affected the Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv oblasts.

Overnight, Russia conducted a drone attack on Kharkiv, causing a large fire at a civilian enterprise.

Damage was also reported in Odesa and Chernihiv.