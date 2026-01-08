Not success stories: LIGA.net launches new project "Higher LIGA"

Roman Bondar (Photo: LIGA.net)

What to do when you need to fire half of your team because of the war? How to manage a business under fire? Is it possible to remain a leader when you are on the verge of burnout?

Behind every such decision is a real person with their doubts, risks, mistakes, and consequences. This experience can be exhausting and demotivating, but it is what shapes leaders who are able to take responsibility and truly change reality.

This is what the new project is about LIGA.net – "Higher LIGA". These are conversations with leaders who have already gone through difficult stages, made mistakes, made decisions without instructions, and learned from their own experience. Here, top managers, government officials, entrepreneurs, and opinion leaders talk not about achievements, but about the path to them. About internal conflicts between personal and professional. About what gives you the strength to lead others when you are not sure of the answer.

This podcast is for those who are tired of motivational advice and are looking for real-life cases. The guests' experience will help you break down complex situations and find your own answers. You can apply these approaches to your own work, team management, or personal decisions.

The podcast is hosted by Roman Bondar, Head of Korn Ferry's Ukraine office. For more than 20 years, he has been working with top management in Ukraine and abroad, searching for and evaluating CEOs, advising companies and supervisory boards on leadership, corporate governance, and organizational transformation. Roman is also a co-founder of the Ukrainian Corporate Governance Academy, which, in cooperation with INSEAD, develops best management practices for the private and public sectors.

