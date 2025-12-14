The talks between Ukraine and the United States lasted more than five hours in Berlin. But there will be another day

Talks in Berlin (Photo: Presidential Office)

On the evening of December 14, a meeting between Ukraine and the United States in Berlin for many hours ended, and the talks will continue the next day. This was reported to the media by Volodymyr Zelenskyy's communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn.

According to him, the discussions lasted more than five hours.

As of today, the negotiations have been completed, and the parties agreed to continue in the morning of December 15, Lytvyn said.

Zelenskyy stated he would comment on Monday when work on preliminary versions of the documents (drafts) is completed, his adviser said.

America was represented at this meeting, in particular, by the special envoy of the US president Steve Witkoff and son-in-law of Donald Trump Jared Kushner as well as supreme allied commander Europe and head of U.S. European Command Alexus Grynkewich.

UPDATED. Special envoy Witkoff confirmed that the talks lasted more than five hours and provided details.

"The [Ukrainian and US] representatives held in-depth discussions regarding the 20-point plan for peace, economic agendas, and more. A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning," he said in a post in the social network X.

Before the event, Zelenskyy gave comments to journalists.

Thus, the head of state said that under the peace plan, the United States offers the Ukrainian Armed Forces to withdraw from the Ukrainian Donbas, and in return, Russia will not enter these territories. The president called this option unfair, asking why Moscow should not withdraw its troops too.

Zelenskyy also confirmed that Kyiv and Washington are discussing providing Ukraine with security guarantees similar to NATO Article 5 on collective security.

In addition, the president said that at the end of the peace plan, it is envisaged to ceasefire.