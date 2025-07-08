Iranian President says Israel tried to kill him
Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian said that Israel tried to assassinate him during the 12-day Operation Rising Lion. He said this in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson.
"They tried, yes, and acted accordingly. But they failed," the president said and emphasized that it was not the United States, but Israel that was behind it.
According to him, the attempt took place while he was at a meeting "discussing the way forward" – Israel tried to bomb the area where it was taking place. Pezeshkian suggested that Israeli forces were warned by "spy intelligence.".
Iranian President Says He Is Not Afraid to Sacrifice Himself and Shed Blood to Defend the Country.
"I am ready to give my life, to give blood for this and no one here is. I mean, none of the officials are afraid to lose their lives in defense," he said .
Pezeshkian also said that Iran remains open to resuming diplomacy with the United States over its nuclear program, despite the attack on nuclear facilities.
- on June 17, US President Donald Trump demanded Iran's surrender in the war with Israel and hinted at the possible assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
- Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed on June 26 that the IDF planned to eliminate Iran's Supreme Leader at the right time. But the opportunity did not materialize – Khamenei went into hiding during the conflict.