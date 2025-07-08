Iranian President says Israel tried to kill him

Masoud Pezeshkian (Photo: x.com/drpezeshkian)

Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian said that Israel tried to assassinate him during the 12-day Operation Rising Lion. He said this in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson.

"They tried, yes, and acted accordingly. But they failed," the president said and emphasized that it was not the United States, but Israel that was behind it.

According to him, the attempt took place while he was at a meeting "discussing the way forward" – Israel tried to bomb the area where it was taking place. Pezeshkian suggested that Israeli forces were warned by "spy intelligence.".

Iranian President Says He Is Not Afraid to Sacrifice Himself and Shed Blood to Defend the Country.

"I am ready to give my life, to give blood for this and no one here is. I mean, none of the officials are afraid to lose their lives in defense," he said .

Pezeshkian also said that Iran remains open to resuming diplomacy with the United States over its nuclear program, despite the attack on nuclear facilities.