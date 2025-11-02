At least three vessels were at the oil terminal in Tuapse during the strike – Navy

Port of Tuapse (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

At least three vessels were at the facility during the Ukrainian strike on the oil terminal in Tuapse. This was announced by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon.

"In any case, everything is still being clarified, because various sources provide different information, but they all agree that at the time of the incident, there were at least three vessels of the kind on these platforms that actually ship oil," the military said.

He added that experts have already established who exactly owned the ships, noting that these ships are "conditionally shadow" as it is possible to find out the owner of each such ship.

"And the second important point that comes to mind is that these ports are quite important for Russians in terms of energy exports. And the last time this information was available more or less officially, these ports accounted for up to 20% of the so-called Russian Federation's crude oil exports," the spokesman added.

According to him, this attack is important and will have "quite long-term" consequences: in addition to the direct damage to the technological chains involved in the shipment, there will also be a reaction among the relevant shipping companies.

"This will raise insurance premiums and discourage many people from entering these ports. And this is a very interesting point," explained Pletenchuk.

He emphasized that these vessels, which were loaded in circumvention of sanctions, deliberately took on the risks associated with working in locations that are absolutely legitimate military targets for Ukraine.