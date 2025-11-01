More than 720,000 deferments from mobilization were automatically renewed in one day – Ministry of Defense

Shmyhal reported on the results of the first day of the new rules on temporary dismissals from service

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

on November 1, the first day of the new procedure for issuing and extending deferments from mobilization, hundreds of thousands of temporary exemptions from service were automatically extended, reported defense minister Denys Shmyhal.

"More than 720,000 deferrals have already been extended without any additional actions on the part of a person, as all the necessary data is already in the state registers. More than 80% of applications are submitted through the Reserve+ application, without certificates and personal visits," the official said.

He also said that on that day, the Administrative Service Centers, which now process paper documents for deferment instead of military commissariats, received almost 4,000 applications from citizens.

Shmyhal urged those who have the opportunity to apply for a deferral through Reserve+: "It is faster and more convenient."

"We are making the process transparent, eliminating the human factor and the risk of abuse, and relieving the CCC of its main task of ensuring mobilization," the minister concluded.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported LIGA.net about nine types of deferrals that can be issued through Reserve+. The agency has announced that the list will be expanded.

On October 30, the Ministry reported about the 10-year deferral, which can be applied for through the application – for a father or mother raising a child under 18 on their own if the other parent has died or lost parental rights.